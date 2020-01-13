Jiving classes set for Longford Arms Hotel

Award winning dance teacher Gerard Butler is coming to The Cavan Crystal Hotel and Longford Arms Hotel to teach his ever popular jiving classes.

The nine-times All Ireland Champion will start the four week course on Tuesday, January 14 in the Cavan Crystal and Thursday 16 in the Longford Arms Hotel. Both classes start at 8.30pm and run as a four week course.

Gerard features regularly on RTÉ and BBC and recently choreographed the dance segment on Ryan Tubridy’s Late Late Country Show.

For more details on this class, visit Gerard Butler Dance on Facebook and Instagram or visit gerardbutlerdance.com.