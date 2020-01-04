Senator Marie-Louise O'Donnell guest speaker at Midlands Simon Community Nollaig na mBan Little Black Dress ladies lunch

Women from all over the midlands will gather to raise funds and to support the Midlands Simon Community at The Nollaig na mBan, Little Black Dress Ladies Lunch in Glasson Lakehouse on Sunday, January 5, commencing with a drinks reception at 2pm.



The lunch is the perfect excuse for ladies to dress up in their favourite black number, on a day traditionally known to be the woman of the house’s only day off in the year and a chance to recuperate after a busy festive season.

Ladies are encouraged to have a bit of fun with the Little Black Dress theme and incorporate the Simon trademark colours by adding a splash of yellow to their outfits, bringing a stylish, quirky and fun element to the event.



Chairperson of the organising committee, Stephanie Duffy, stated that “This is a very significant event for us. The event raises much needed funds to support our work in Midlands Simon Community, but it also shows solidarity with women by communicating a message that women and families don’t have to face homelessness on their own.”

The event is very well supported by local women who attend in large numbers every year and by local businesses including this year’s main sponsors: Nally Bros Ballymahon; Croughan’s of Athlone SuperValu; C&F Quadrant; Custom Cuts; Mark Cooney Solicitors and Savoury Fare.

This is the 7th Annual Ladies Lunch and this year the event will feature the award-winning Athlone A Cappella and guest speaker, Senator Marie-Louise O'Donnell. It promises to be a great day out to kick start 2020!

Tickets are available from Stephanie Duffy at 086-8153437