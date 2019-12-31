Clock winds down to Leitrim's Landmark Hotel's annual Wedding Expo

The Landmark Hotel’s annual Wedding Expo is fast approaching. Clear the diaries and be sure to be there on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1 -5pm.

Preparation for our big day began months ago and we cannot wait. We will have an array of the most sought-after wedding suppliers under the one roof.

You will have a chance to talk with them face to face and get their advice and expertise which will help you to plan your perfect wedding.

The exhibitors include florists, bridal wear, weddings cakes & confectionery, vintage cars & limos, bands, Djs, jewellery, menswear, videography, wedding stationery and much, much more.

The Landmark’s dedicated Wedding Team will also be on hand to guide you through the hotel’s wedding packages and to show you around all that the Landmark Hotel has to offer.

We cannot wait to welcome all you newly engaged couples and we hope it will be a day full of inspiration as you prepare and plan for your nuptials.

The Landmark Hotel are also absolutely thrilled to have one of Ireland's most popular social media influencers with over 184,000 followers, the beautiful Terrie McEvoy will be here on the day and will join us for a Q&A session with plenty of Tips for Your Big Day. Terri one of Ireland's “in Vogue” bloggers and having recently married, had every woman and even some men in envy of her wedding.

With an amazing prize to be won on the day, there will be a chance to win a fantastic €2,000 voucher towards your dream honeymoon. Should you book your wedding with us on the day of the Wedding Expo you will be entered into win this unforgettable prize.

Not only that, every couple who book their wedding with us on the day will receive €500 off their wedding bill. Deposit required to enter. T&Cs apply.

It is a jam-packed day not to be missed and we look forward to welcoming you all here.

For more information please contact our Wedding Sales Manager Denice on 071 96 22 222 or email

Weddings@thelandmark hotel.com