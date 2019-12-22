Brave Giant super gran fan, 84-year-old Nancy Livesey is a big hit at Longford concert

Longford band Brave Giant super gran fan, 84-year-old Nancy Livesey, certainly made a major impression and set heads turning on Saturday night when she went to see her favourite band perform in concert at Blazers, Longford Arms Hotel.

84 year old, Nancy, who is young at heart, got a shout-out as the oldest person at the band's gig and several people went up to meet her as she posed for selfies after the show.



Nancy, indeed, just might be the oldest person to have ever been at a gig in the famed Blazers nite club!

Nancy, who is from Harrogate in North Yorkshire is over on holidays with family in Granard.



She is a big fan of the Longford band having been introduced to them by her granddaughter Deniese.

She is hoping Brave Giant make a trip to Leeds in the near future where she'll have her dancing shoes ready.

It goes to proof that top bands appeal to all ages!