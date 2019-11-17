Longford's Backstage Theatre to host History Ireland Hedge School

History lovers will have much to look forward to with the holding of a History Ireland Hedge School in Backstage Theatre on Thursday, November 21 at 7.30pm.

History Ireland is a bi-monthly magazine that covers all aspects of Irish history. Its editor, Tommy Graham, came up with the idea of holding Hedge Schools, involving panels of historians debating subjects, to promote interest in history.

Longford’s first Hedge School will be on the very appropriate theme of ‘Longford and the Global Irish Revolution’. It will be debated by four historians: Dr Mel Farrell from Ardagh, based in the Royal Irish Academy; Dr Darragh Gannon of Queen’s University Belfast; Dr Paul Hughes, historian and journalist who has Longford roots; and Ailbhe Rogers of Maynooth University.

There will be an opportunity for members of the audience to ask questions and make contributions.

The Hedge School is being run as part of History Month 2019.

It will be held in the Canal Studio, Backstage Theatre and is free of charge. However, booking is essential – please ring 043-3341124 or email decadeofcentenaries@ longfordcoco.ie.