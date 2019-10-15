Longford community games to host dinner dance celebration

Longford community games are to host an awards night dinner dance this coming Saturday, October 19.

The event will take place at the Longford Arms hotel, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Longford Community Games.

Dinner will be served from 7:30pm sharp, with music on the night from Avalon. Tickets are priced at €25.

