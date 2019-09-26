Longford's Aisling Children’s Arts Festival to bring a host of exciting events

Aisling Children’s Festival just seems to keep get bigger and better and this year is no exception!

Backstage Theatre is thrilled to support this fantastic outlet for young people throughout Longford by programming some of the most sought after kids shows in the country.

Kicking off the festival line-up at Backstage is two performances of The Dig for schools on Tuesday, October 22. Performer and writer Paul Curley, designer Ger Clancy and director Robert Alan Evans, bring this brand new adventure to life.

All his life Mac has wanted to be an Archaeologist, to be an expert in finding things and working out what they mean. If only he could stick to the facts and not get carried away with his high-falutin stories.

But in a world where facts and figures mean so much more than fairy tale and fantasy, Mac has to dig deeper to prove what he finds is what he thinks it is.

Will people believe him, or is this just another of his tall tales?

The Dig spins a classic yarn into a brand new light that will delight and charm audiences young and old.

The award-winning CoisCeim Dance Theatre returns to Backstage with the unmissable Francis Footwork after wowing audiences last year with their sell-out performance of The Wolf and Peter.

This year is set to wow again as we follow Francis Footwork – an ordinary girl who’s an extraordinary dancer.

When kind-hearted King Two Lefties ascends to the throne, he is tricked by trusted adviser Colonel Headbanger to rule the land with an iron fist.

He wants to end all dancing. So Francis teaches him a dance lesson he will never forget!



With the school show selling fast on Thursday October 24 at 10:30am, families also have the opportunity to see them work their magic on Wednesday, 23, at 7pm.

No strangers to the screen, Lords of Strut bring their madcap mayhem to Backstage on Friday October 25. Fusing their signature combination of dizzying acrobatics, riotous comedy and big heart, Street Performance World Champions, unlikely heroes of smash hit RIOT and Britain’s Got Talent favourites, Lords of Strut deliver their most ridiculous and sublime family show to date.

Rip-roaringly funny, fantastically bizarre, they are absolute legends.

Tickets for all Aisling Children’s Festival performances are just €5 and are available on 043 33 47888, from Farrell Coy or backstage.ie.