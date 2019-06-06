Incredible kids' programme at Backstage Theatre

There'll be plenty of fun in store for kids in Longford this summer as the Backstage Theatre announces its upcoming children's shows.

First up is the magical Jack and the Beanstalk starring Patrick Lynch from Cbeebies. This incredible show is full of lots of surprises and beautiful images as Patrick tells the gripping story of Jack who sells his cow for five magic beans and finds himself in the land above the clouds.

It’s a show for the over 3s (and their giants) with something for everyone – enormous shoes, tiny houses, showers of silver and gold and a big, leafy explosion!

Jack and the Beanstalk is playing at Backstage on Sunday, June 9 at 2pm.

On top of this, there’s the exciting sneak preview of Luminaria from Backstage’s Arts Council Artist in Residence Maisie Lee on Wed June 12.

This is Maisie’s new theatre show written by Fionnuala Gygax and is currently in development with the assistance of local school children and designed for young audiences aged 7+.

Lúna has recently been appointed Reine de Lúmiere of the village of Lúminaria and her job is to send out light to the people in the village who might be in need.

But lately there have been strange happenings in the sky with the light supply getting lower and lower.

To save the village of Lúminaria, Lúna must set off on an adventure up into the sky to find the light. On her way she meets a cacophony of creatures.

This is followed by Cruinniú na nÓg & Puskin’s Creativity Day for primary schools across the country.

Both events are supported by Creative Ireland Longford. Also supported by Creative Ireland Longford and The Arts council is the exciting playwriting adventure Playmaking that will turn children’s stories into professional theatre productions. Deadline for entry has passed and the lucky winners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Students of Lisa Fox’s Glee Club Ireland will show off their talents in a re-imagined version of Peter Pan on June 15, 16 & 23.

For those who want to experience the magic of theatre and boost their confidence, the Backstage Theatre camp takes place from July 8-12 with spaces booking up quickly.

Details & tickets for all upcoming events and workshops are available on 0433347888 or backstage.ie.

