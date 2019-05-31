Clondra Harbour Festival 2019 to top previous years

The annual Clondra Harbour and Cultural Festival is fast approaching, taking place over the course of the June Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday June 1 to Sunday June 2.

The event will commence bright and early on Saturday, with a variety of different activities for attendees to enjoy. These include a treasure hunt, a duck race, a hay rope demon, a wellington throwing competition and a heritage display. Day one of the event will conclude with a traditional Irish music session and a barbecue to quench growing appetites.

Day two of the event has been dubbed a ‘Day in the Bog’ and is jam-packed full of entertainment. Not only will there be ICA boxty making, but there will also be horse and carriage rides to/from the village to the bog, as well as an IPA beer launch.

Over the weekend there will also be a mini funfair, zorbing, pedal boats, canoe demos and a tug of war competition between two big rivals Tarmon and Clondra.

“Come along and join in what promises to be a fun filled weekend.” organisers said.

The playground car park in Clondra will be closed from Friday, May 31, to Monday, June 3, to facilitate the mini funfair in place over the course of the weekend