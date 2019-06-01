Longford crowds invited to attend Jimmy Gralton's homecoming

A recreation of Effrinagh's celebrated native Jimmy Gralton's homecoming on bonfire night, June 23 1921, is being planned to take place in Effrinagh Village on St. John's Eve.

The homecoming, which will run alongside Edwina Guckian's established crossroads dancing, will feature talks, displays, live music, as well as dancing to some of the jazz and swing records that Jimmy returned with in 1921.

It is expected that Jimmy will once more plant his feet on Leitrim soil in the late afternoon of Sunday, June 23, when he arrives back in Drumsna. Here Jimmy will mingle with participants of the Leitrim Cycle Festival, leitrimcyclingfestival.com, before heading towards Effrinagh.

The final leg of Jimmy’s journey will see him driven by horse and cart courtesy of local man, Fred Gill.

He is expected to arrive in Effrinagh Village at approximately 6pm.

Further details of the homecoming can be found on the Jimmy Gralton Facebook page. Anyone wishing to assist on the day can contact Peter on 086 1022400.