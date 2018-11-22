Rugby star Peter O’Mahony, Mario Rosenstock and Boyzone to join Ryan Tubridy on Friday's RTE Late Late Show

After a heroic performance on Saturday which saw Ireland defeating the All Blacks by 16-9, Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy is joined by man of the match Peter O’Mahony to discuss the momentous win, and why the team is poised for success in next year’s Rugby World Cup.

With over 25 million records sold, Boyzone enjoyed phenomenal success, including several number 1 albums and numerous top-selling singles. As they embark on their farewell tour, Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy discuss why it’s time to say goodbye in the year of their 25th anniversary.

Earlier this year, Fr Tony Coote was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and immediately decided to walk the length of Ireland to raise awareness and funds for sufferers. Joined by Professor Orla Hardiman, consultant neurologist at Beaumont Hospital, Fr Tony discusses the success of “Walk While You Can” and how he is adapting to life with the disease.

Whether you’re an avid fan or a total novice, the aim of Professor Brian Cox is to make complex scientific ideas understandable to all. Professor Cox joins Ryan to explain his passion for unpicking the infinite universe around us, and tells us why he’s bringing science on the road in his new tour.

Viewers will also meet some of the entrants for Carer of the Year and hear about the amazing work they do in incredibly difficult circumstances.

The master of impressions Mario Rosenstock will be providing the laughs, and music will be from The Stunning who are joined by the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

There is also a pair of tickets to next week’s Late Late Toy Show up for grabs in this week’s viewer prize!

