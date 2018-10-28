Evolution Stage School Sees Stars with seven sold out Longford shows

Evolution Stage School Longford return to Backstage Theatre next week for seven sold out performances of their latest production, 'I See Stars'.

The show will star over 200 locals ranging in age from four to 20 years.

The show is once again full of spectacular song and dance routines including The Greatest Showman, Annie, The Swing Era, Abba, Music Icons, Tap dancing and more....

Both Paul and Tracey are blown away by the talent in Longford and the standard the students have reached:

"Their dedication and hard work at classes and rehearsals will be very evident on stage."

Along with preparing for the show next week, several students have attended castings and auditions in Dublin for tv ads and programmes.

Student Alyssa Galligan appears in the new 20x20 promo video that highlights the need for more coverage of women's sport in Ireland and Freya Lilly O'Connor is currently filming for a documentary on RTE Jr.

Other students are attending call backs this week for Christmas tv ads.

It's always busy in Evolution and plans are already underway for the 10th Anniversary show in 2019.

Enrolments are now open for new students in Longford. Weekly classes take place every Saturday.

Very limited places available due to long waiting list. Enrol online at evolutionstageschool.com.