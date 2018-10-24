Lanesboro concert for MRI scanner on Saturday night

All roads will lead to the parish hall in Lanesboro this Saturday evening when locals and firends will come together in a bid to raise funds for the MRI scanner appeal at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

The Friends of the Regional Hospital group are currently halfway towards the €950,000 target for the scanner and the Lanesboro group have organised this concert to move the fund towards its overall target.

It promises to be a great night's entertainment that will include three comedy acts, school around the corner and much, much more. Tickets for the night are on sale locally and cost just €10.

The school around the corner slot will feature youngsters from the four local national schools - Fermoyle, Lanesboro, Cashel and Ballyleague whilst a number of well known local faces will take part in an adult version of 'School Around the Corner.'

Local drama enthusiasts are staging the hilarious 'Vet's Surgery' whilst they are also delighted to host the hugely popular Legan Drama Group, who are staging 'Mrs Doyle's Sandwich.'

She was recently one of the nominees in the Midlands Simon People of the Year Awards, and All Ireland winning Scor singer, Siobhan Casey will team up with Suzanne McKenna and Kim Fleming for what promises to be a memorable performance.

Curtain is up on Saturday at 8.30pm sharp and tickets for the night are on sale in O'Brien's shop. For more information contact Packie Feeney on 086 396 3292.