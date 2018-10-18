Dr Norah Patten brings Bold Girls to Longford as part of Aisling Children's Arts Festival

Dr Norah Patten is an astronomer from Co Mayo who is set to become the first Irish person to go to space.

She first found her love for astronomy when she was on a family holiday in Cleveland, Ohio where she visited NASA at the age of 11.

She attended the University of Limerick where she got a PhD, and a 1.1 Bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering.

In 2017, Dr Norah Patten was selected to participate in a scientist-astronaut training program in Florida called Project POSSUM (Polar Suborbital Science in the Upper Mesosphere); she was one of 12 participants selected.

This project is bringing Dr Norah Patten closer to achieving her dreams. Dr Norah Patten launched Ireland’s first student experiment to the Internation Space Station (ISS) in 2014.

Other than her passion for astronomy, Dr Patten is author of 'Planet Zebunar' and is very involved with the project Bold Girls.

This project aims to show young women and girls that they can pursue their passions by promoting a strong female protagonist in books.

The topic of a strong female figure for young women and girls is particularly important this year because it is the centenary of women's suffrage in Ireland.

Bold Girls is coming to Scoil Mhuire NS in conjunction with Children’s Books Ireland on Tuesday, October 23, and we are looking forward to welcoming Dr Norah Patten to Longford.

Boys and girls are all welcome to attend the event in Newtownforbes.