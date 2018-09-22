Longford's Backstage Youth Theatre to present its latest production: 'Beetroot'

For their latest Community Project Backstage Theatre have teamed up with Backstage Youth Theatre to bring you a brand new comedy about all that embarrassment and awkwardness that comes with those teenage years.

Beetroot is a laugh-out-loud comedy and was devised with the students themselves and written by playwright Lucy Montague Moffatt, directed by Helene Montague and choreographed by Anica Louw.

It's funny, it's quirky, it's completely relatable and utterly unmissable!

Perfect for all ages; preteens and teens to learn that it’s ok to be to be yourself and be able to laugh at yourself and adults to relive all that teenage squirminess!

Beetroot comes to Backstage on Friday and Saturday 28 and 29 at 8pm.

Book now on 043 33 47888, from Farrell Coy in Longford town or online at www.backstage.ie