Lots of family entertainment at Leitrim's Lough Rynn

The visit of Pope Francis to Ireland delayed it this year, but this did not diminish the enthusiasm of the organisers of The Lough Rynn Harvest Festival and Vintage Day.

The 2018 festival takes place on September 23 in the grounds of Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

With all the usual attractions and many new ones, it once again promises to be a rollicking great day out.

Circus Theme

A part of the children’s entertainment section this year will have a circus theme. From being greeted by the stilted circus master on arrival, the crowds will be entertained by all the various circus characters.

There will be magic shows, juggling, clowns - all the fun of the ring and much more.

And all that is FREE for all. There too will be the other children’s favourites - climbing walls, zorbing, bouncing castles and much more.

Music and Dancing

Bring your dancing shoes to Rynn for the festival this year because on the bandstand will be up-and-coming young band IRISHIZE. With their rousing mixture of bluegrass and Cajun country, and award-winning trad thrown in, the atmosphere on the day promises to be electric.

The ever-popular Tom Moran will be getting people in the mood for dancing from 1pm.

Vintage and Harvest Festival

Noted for the quality of the vintage entries, Lough Rynn festival attracts vehicles from the 32 counties - beautiful cars, tractors, motorbikes and of course the perennial favourites, the auto-jumblers.

And what more apt background for these beauties, than the beautiful castle and gardens! The craftsmen and women will be back again too - the blacksmith, tinsmith, basketmaker, butter and boxty makers all demonstrating these ancient skills to the all comers – young and old - a true harvest festival!

Sponsors and Supporters

The Lough Rynn Festival and Vintage could not survive without the generous sponsors who continue to support it and also the army of volunteers who steward it on festival day and indeed help out before and after.

The committee would like to sincerely thank both groups.

Other Attractions

Full Bar facilities

Country markets;

Craft Stands;

Trade Stands;

Dog Show - 1.30pm;

Bonny Baby - 3.30pm;

Large variety of food stands – café, country markets, Bar-B-Q, fast food etc;

Plenty of seating.