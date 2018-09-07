Longford Music: Electric Picnic tickets on sale today

With the excitement of last weekend's Electric Picnic still buzzing throughout county Longford and the rest of the country, it's already time to look towards next year's festival.

Several Longford bands performed last week in Stradbally and received spectacular feedback, while gathering plenty more fans in the process.

State Lights, which comprises three Dublin lads and one Longford man, Joe Regan from Granard, performed twice during the course of the weekend.

Drumlish band, Cronin were also found on stage over the weekend, with huge crowds turning out to listen to the very popular band.

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally, Co. Laois from Friday August 30 to Sunday September 1, 2019 and tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster. Organisers are urging picnickers to get their tickets in plenty of time to avoid disappointment as tickets for last year’s music and arts festival were snapped up in record time.

And the great news is that prices for this year’s Electric Picnic remain the same and once again we are offering the Loyalty Scheme tickets to our loyal followers as well as a three-stage instalment plan. To be eligible for a discount, you will need to prove you’ve been before and in return, you’ll get the discount code. If you have been to the festival three times or more a ticket will cost €165, if you've been once or twice a ticket will cost €185 and if you haven't been before it will cost €205.

For those who have purchased tickets from Ticketmaster in the past online and who opted into future mailing, you should receive a code direct from Ticketmaster. If you wish to automatically receive your loyalty code for future Electric Picnic events from Ticketmaster, please ensure you’re signed up to receive marketing emails from Ticketmaster.

If you don't automatically receive a discount code from Ticketmaster, you will need to follow the application process detailed HERE. You can also bring your proof of attendance into any Ticketmaster outlet listed here to purchase your discounted ticket.

To guarantee you get a discount code for Electric Picnic 2019, please submit your code request by Midnight Monday September 24, 2018. Please note that tickets are subject to availability. The loyalty scheme (and use of discount codes) will end at Midnight Sunday September 30, or in the event of a sell-out of the allocation, whichever comes first. A discount code or request for a discount code does not guarantee a ticket purchase and tickets are sold on a first come first serve basis.

So for information on 2019 ticket prices, instalment plans and claiming your discount code please visit www.electricpicnic.ie Don’t miss out on the early opportunity to get your tickets!

The highly anticipated festival line-up will be revealed early next year.