Longford Writers Group to hold Aisling Festival writing contest

In conjunction with the Aisling Children's Arts Festival and Creative Ireland Longford, Longford Writers Group are holding a competition to write a story for children.

The target audience is children aged 5-8 years. Stories should be between 500-1,000 words. The closing date is Saturday 1st September. Entrants must be over 18 and entry to the competition is free.

The theme is open and Children's author Patricia Forde will choose the final five stories, which will then be judged by children from Longford on Wednesday October 24 at 10am in Longford Library.

Please send your story as an attachment with no name on, typed and double-spaced, and put your name and contact details in the body of the email.

Email to longfordwritersgroup@gmail.com.

First prize is a €50 book token. Second prize is €30 and third prize is €15.