Longford performers needed for PERFORM Ireland event

PERFORM Ireland is currently searching for the very best of Irish talent to showcase on their main stage.

Running from February 15 to 17 next year, PERFORM is the largest Performing Arts event to come to Ireland.

It's a three-day collaborative performance event bringing together singers, dancers, actors, musicians and musical theatre performers.

“It's so exciting. This is the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland,” said PERFORM Creative Director, Alva O'Loughlin Kennedy.

“We have local and international expertise giving performances and workshops.

“Headliners such as Kimberley Wyatt of the Pussycat Dolls and Broadway/West End and TV stars will be on hand sharing their skills.”

The PERFORM event has an expected attendance of 15,000 people across the three days.

To join the headliners on stage, the PERFORM team are looking for individuals and groups from Longford to apply to perform on the main stage alongside industry professionals.

“We want to consider all ages and styles. If they can wow an audience, we want to hear from them,” said Ms O’Loughlin Kennedy.

To apply to or to find out more, log on to www.performireland.ie.