Longford writers invited to enter the Padraic Colum Poetry Competition

Local poets are invited to enter the Padraic Colum Poetry Competition ahead of the annual Padraic Colum Gathering, which takes place in September.

This is the second annual festival and will take place from September 20 to 22.

There will be separate competitions for adults and children, with Noel Monahan and Alan McMonagle taking on the roles of adjudicator for each contest.

Only one entry per person is permitted and entries must be original, unpublished work.

All entries should be clearly written with poems limited to 40 lines, and there's an open theme - so write about anything.

Make sure your name and address are on a separate sheet of paper and post your entry to: Creative Ireland Longford, Longford Library HQ, Town Centre Longford, N39 HK76.

You can email creativeireland@longfordcoco.ie or telephone 043 33 41124 for more information.

Prizes for the adult competition are €250 for first place and €75 and €50 for second and third place respectively.

First prize for the children's competition is €70, with second and third place winners receiving €50 and €30 respectively.

The closing date for entries is 5pm on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.