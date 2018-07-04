Top live music acts over four great days to star at Longford Summer Festival

The hugely popular Summer Festival returns for four days on July 5-8 this year with a feast of great live music on the town's main streets. Last year saw the festival back on the streets for the first time in 17 years.

The final bill for this year's spectacle will be north of €60k and the organisers are hugely thankful to Longford County Council and other main sponsors this year.

The live music will get underway at 7pm on Main Street on Thursday evening, July 5 with local favourite David Kiernan, and then one of the rising stars on the Irish country scene, Johnny Brady. The music will continue until 11pm.

Popular Irish band, Hermitage Green are the headline act on the Friday night and will be supported by FIELDS and other local acts with the festivities underway on Ballymahon Street.

It will be back to Main Street then on Saturday night for the group taking the Irish music scene by storm and they just happen to be from Co Longford - the top drawer Brave Giant, and support acts will include the brilliant Katie Gallagher and Reprisal.