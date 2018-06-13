Play based on Kerry Babies scandal to wow audiences at Longford's Backstage Theatre

This weekend, Backstage plays host to a highly topical and critically acclaimed drama inspired by the Kerry Babies scandal of 1984.

'And The Rope Still Tugging at Her Feet', the five star hit of the Brighton Fringe is dark, enthralling, and unremittingly entertaining about the scandal that shook the nation.

Writer and performer Caroline Burns Cooke and director Colin Watkeys have together succeeded in telling this extraordinary story full of humour and immediacy.

It never preaches nor condemns; instead it squeezes the heart with a glint in the eye with Broadway Baby urging people “if you’re hoping to see one performance completely stripped bare this festival, make it this one”.

'And The Rope Still Tugging at Her Feet' comes to Backstage Theatre, Longford this Saturday, June 16 at 8pm.

Tickets at €16/€14 are available from 043 33 47888 or online at www.backstage.ie