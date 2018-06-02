Enjoy a 'Day in the Bog' during Clondra Heritage Festival on June bank holiday weekend

The Clondra Heritage Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, June 2 & 3.



There are many activities and events lined up for the two day Festival.



On Saturday, June 2 at 3pm there is a treasure hunt, and a hay rope demo. At 4pm a Duck Race along the canal will be held. At 6pm a Wellie Throwing competition takes place. There will also be a Heritage display and BBQ, weather permitting.



On Sunday 3rd the popular Day in the Bog returns from 1-4pm. Horse and carriage rides in and out of the bog. Pony rides available at 3pm. Paddy Egan will be there to show ‘how they did.....’. Also Thatch demo and the ICA will be making boxty.



Over the weekend there will be zorbing at 2pm and canoe rides at 3pm.



Don’t miss the Tug of War on Sunday evening Clondra v Tarmonbarry across the Harbour. A great line up of fun filled events, something for all the family to enjoy.

