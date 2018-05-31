Brian Boru Festival kicks off this weekend in north Longford

All roads lead to Aughnacliffe this weekend as the 5th annual Brian Boru Festival kicks off over the June Bank Holiday.

The event - a fundraising community festival - ensures that all money raised will be donated to the Leebeen Park Development Fund to help continue the excellent work that has been undertaken on the park in recent years.

The festival events kick off with a Farmers and Fairies event in association with Colmcille LGFC on Saturday, June 2 at 1.30pm in Leebeen Park and this will be followed by the very popular Car Treasure Hunt on Saturday evening with registration in Murtagh’s Bar from 4pm.

Entry is €20 per family; adults €10 with kids free.

There will also be a €100 cash prize up for grabs.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Festival will include two fun events in Leebeen Park from 2-6pm with the ‘Obstacle Course’ for the kids and the ‘Brains over Brawn’ Challenge for the adults.

“We encourage young and old to enter a team for these events and help make our community festival a success,” a spokesperson told the Leader.

“On Sunday evening in Murtagh’s Lounge we will hold a ‘This is Your Life’ event to recognize and honour a valued member of our community.

“Please come along to celebrate with us and remember, it may even be you on the night.”

The final event of the weekend will include a Poker Game in Murtagh’s Bar on Bank Holiday Monday evening with cash prizes on offer.

For further information see facebook.com/Brianborufestival or contact any member of the committee.

“We hope to see you over the weekend for a great family event and to support your local community development,” the spokesperson concluded.