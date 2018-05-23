Longford theatre lovers urged to take in Ibsen's 'Doll's House'

Theatrical Niche Ltd, a theatre company based in Kent, are touring the UK and Ireland this summer with their production of ‘A Doll’s House’ and Roscommon Arts Centre are delighted to announce they will be performing at the centre on Tuesday May 29 at 8pm.

This is a hugely relevant re-telling of Henrik Ibsen’s famous tale for modern audiences and is an exciting addition to the summer programme at the arts centre.

Mr and Mrs Helmer are the iconic power couple. They excel at work, staying on top, socialising. They excel at excelling.

But as his autobiography rolls out around Christmas-time, it seems there are a few things that Mr Helmer may not have mentioned in the foreword.

Exploring stigmas around gender expectations and mental health, this artful adaptation focuses on the impossible idolisation of one 'perfect' woman, by a man who walks with weights around his ankles.

Incorporating visually-stunning Choreography this contemporary version will rocket Ibsen's famous tale into a hugely relevant re-telling for modern audiences.

Theatre lovers of classical works and modern adaptations will not want to miss this spectacle.

Tickets are available now from Roscommon Arts Centre on 09066 25824 or via roscommonartscentre.ie.