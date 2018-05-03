All eyes on Longford Vintage Club annual Tractor Run 2018 this weekend

The Longford Vintage Club annual Tractor Run is always a great day out for all the family and this year will be no exception.

The 13th annual Tractor Run will take place this bank holiday weekend, Sunday May 6 at Connolly Barracks.

All tractors - vintage and modern - are welcome to join this tractor run and registration starts from 10.30am.

The admission fee is €20 per tractor, with an extra cost for a passenger. This €20 will cover a full Irish breakfast.

The Tractor Run will then depart from Connolly Barracks at 12 noon.

The complimentary full Irish breakfast will be available from 10.30am and all those involved will be invited toenjoy some refreshments later on.

On route, there will be a lunch and presentation of awards to all participants.

All are welcome to join in the 13th annual Tractor Run this Bank Holuday Sunday, May 6.

For further details, contact 087 116 7630.