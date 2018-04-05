Athlone's Hodson Bay Hotel to host ‘Country Kicks Cancer’ fundraiser

All roads will lead to the Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone this Friday, April 6, for what is expected to be a night to remember.

Country music fans are in for a treat as a fundraising event, ‘Country Kicks Cancer’ brings some of the top country musicians to Athlone for one night only.

Country legend Robert Mizzell and his band will provide entertainment that will have you dancing the night away - and the wee hours of the morning, for that matter - while also supporting a truly worthy cause.

Also on the bill are Olivia Douglas, comedian Sil Fox, and DJ John Nugent. There will be spot prizes and a few more surprises on the night too.

The event is organised by Moate native, Catherine Ainsley (nee Nally) in memory of her beautiful mother, Carmel Nally, who sadly lost her fight with cancer in 2016.

The fundraising event is organised in the hope that through research we can one day kick cancer for good. In the meantime, the hope is that research will give other families an extra birthday or Christmas with their loved ones.

Tickets at €30 each are available from the Hodson Bay Hotel and can be purchased by calling reception on 09064 42000. For further details, find ‘Country Kicks Cancer’ on Facebook.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with the show starting at 8pm. All proceeds raised on the night will go to the Irish Cancer Society.