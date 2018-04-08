Roscommon Arts Centre is delighted to present In, Around & Aftereffects by Ciarán Óg Arnold, Martin Cregg and Mark Duffy, which opens on Friday, April 6 at 6pm, as part of PhotoIreland Festival 2018.

The festival runs across the country for the whole month of May and brings to Ireland a number of contemporary photographic practices.

In, Around & Aftereffects explores the social, cultural and psychological landscapes of the Irish Midlands as it brings together work in three different photographic languages emerging from the region.

Ciarán Óg Arnold’s series ‘I went to the worst of bars’ sees beyond the familiar in his hometown of Ballinasloe.

In psychologically charged landscapes and street scenes, this market town is tenderly evoked as an exotic location, a soulful place of despair as well as hope.

Martin Cregg’s ‘Midlands’ has over ten years focused on the question of what the Midlands is as an undetermined geographical entity, under constant construction and re-definition. To coincide with this exhibition, photographer Martin is leading a photography workshop with the Syrian community in Ballaghaderreen exploring portraiture and place.

Mark Duffy’s ‘Vote 1’ documents and examines the culture of election advertising in Ireland. The series focuses on the accidental, and often gruesome, disfigurements the electoral candidates' faces suffer - an unintended consequence of their posters' erection.

The exhibition opening includes a tour by the three photographers and runs until June 1. This project is supported by Roscommon LEADER Partnership / SICAP, Roscommon County Council Social Inclusion Department & Roscommon County Council Arts Office.