Longford drama group to perform 'Nobody's Talking to Me'

The Latin School Players will perform 'Nobody's Talking To Me' written by Tommy Marren in The Latin School Community Center on Easter Sunday, April 1, Easter Monday, April 2, and Friday, April 6, Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8, at 8.30pm sharp.

Directed by Chris Donohoe, the cast include, Margaret Dunne, Caitriona Mulligan, Majella Sheridan, Marie Caffrey, Michael McGibney, James Grimes, Francis Gray and Niall Brady.

The action takes place in the kitchen of Mattie and Maggie Conway on the day of their 50th wedding anniversary.

However, what should be a day of great celebration is anything but!

The ‘happy couple’ haven’t spoken a single word to one another for 10 years and when the parish priest decides to surprise them by dropping in to renew their marriage vows all hell breaks loose!

The action is frantic and, bit by bit, we find out why communications between Mattie and Maggie have broken down.

Mattie’s eccentric sister Minnie, who has lived in the house all her life, is feeling the pressure and with the Conway’s only daughter Josephine courting Andy Walsh – best described as ‘a sandwich short of a picnic’ – the plot thickens by the minute!

The fact that Bartley O’Dowd’s wake is taking place next door doesn’t help matters either!

Add to the mix a complicated crossword, an over-used handkerchief, the appearance of an old flame and a surprise party where none of the guests talk to one another and you’re in for a bellyful of laughs!

Stand by for a night of hilarious one-liners and put-downs as ‘Nobody’s Talking To Me’ takes you on a two-hour rollercoaster of Irish comedy.

Tickets are available from Moyne Cross Stores, John Lynch Arva, Corrigan's Fuel Services Legga and McSeains Cornafean.

For anyone outside the area who wishes to purchase tickets please ring or text 086 6038190 or 086 6059069 between 6pm and 9pm.