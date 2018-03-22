Ballinalee Players to stage 'Mother Knows Best'

The Ballinalee Players take to the stage this Friday and Sunday, March, 23 and 25 with their much anticipated production of 'Mother Knows Best' by Jimmy Keary.

Jimmy wrote the play in 20o2 and it has been performed on many stages across the country since.

While doing a painting job for the McDermotts, Nick Cassidy renews a friendship with their youngest daughter, Suzy.

The two begin dating, much to the disapproval of Suzy's mother, Tess, who is hoping to make a match for her daughter with stuffy financial consultant, Adrian Bird.

Tess resolves to break up the young couple by whatever means she can.

However, such is Tess' preoccupation with her daughter's love life, she fails to notice that her own husband, Harry, is falling under the spell of her man-hungry golf partner, Dulcie Cotter.

Matters come to a head when Nick's workmate, Joe Galligan, breaks into McDermott's looking for a pay-off for his gambling debts.

During the theft, Tess' plotting is exposed and Harry comes to a fateful decision.

With the interactions of the two strange ladies, Dolly and Sadie, and the arrival of the infamous Dinah Dolan, Tess's plan is sure to fail.

A hilarious evening is guaranteed.

Show starts at 8pm sharp each evening. Tickets available on the door.

Come early to avoid disappointment.