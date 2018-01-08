Top acts in store for Roscommon Arts Centre this spring 2018

As the autumn/winter season draws to a close at Roscommon Arts Centre, the unveiling of the Spring 2018 events brochure will surely satisfy those wondering what’s in store at the centre in the coming months.

Music highlights include Sean Keane on January 13; Frances Black and Kieran Goss on January 25 as part of their 25th anniversary reunion tour; the hugely popular The Man in Black – Johnny Cash tribute band return on February 28; Donna Taggart makes her arts centre debut on March 16; and the ever-popular Sharon Shannon takes to the stage on March 24.

As usual, there are a number of top class theatre events taking place this Spring at the arts centre including the hilarious 'Looking Deadly' on January 19; Roscommon Drama Festival begins on March 2 and runs until the March 10; and Pan Pan Theatre present the hugely entertaining 'The Importance Of Nothing' on April 6, which will surely attract a crowd.

Roscommon Arts Centre, Nomad Theatre Network and Teac Damsa are delighted to present Michael Keegan-Dolan’s award winning 'Swan Lake/Loch na hEala' for two nights on February 3 and 4.

This outstanding production was one of the highlights of the 2016 Dublin Theatre Festival and a winner at the 2017 Irish Times Theatre Awards.

The show takes to the Abbey Theatre stage straight after it’s visit to Roscommon Arts Centre and audiences are advised to book early for this one!

Swan Lake/Loch na hEala will also hit the Backstage Theatre, Longford on April 6; see backstage.ie for details.

Comedy fans will be entertained with Conal Gallen on February 9, and the ever popular Neil Delamere will take to the stage on April 14, with his brand new show.

As always, the arts centre will present a number of events for children, schools, pre-schools and families with highlights including Branar Theatre Company's wonderful adaptation of 'How To Catch A Star' by Oliver Jeffers on February 17.

There are also a number of Visual Art Exhibitions and talks taking place this spring and community events such as The Songbirds Choral Group, The Elderberries Dance Troupe and Vocal Social – Sing Along Event all make a welcome return this coming season.

For more information on Spring 2018 at Roscommon Arts Centre contact box office on 09066 25824, check out roscommonartscentre .ie or pop in to the centre today and pick up a copy of the latest events brochure.

