Met Eireann warns of 'damaging gusts' as Status Yellow wind warning issued for five counties

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning alert for Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Kerry, warning of possible 'damaging gusts' on Monday.
The status yellow wind warning, which was issued at 1pm on Sunday, will come into effect at 11am on Monday.
"A spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastwards on Monday," states the warning which adds that a "damaging gusts of up to 110 km/h are possible".
Status Yellow - Wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 6, 2022
A spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastwards on Monday
Damaging gusts of up to 110 km/h are possible.
Valid: 11:00 Monday 07/11/2022 to 21:00 Monday 07/11/2022 pic.twitter.com/4lN2jAGZ3X
The warning will remain valid until 9pm on Monday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.