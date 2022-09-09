WEATHER WATCH: Mixed conditions for weekend ahead with heavy rain moving in by Sunday

Changeable weather is expected over the weekend with heavy rain in places on Sunday.

Today

Cloudy this morning with spots of rain or drizzle in the east and midlands. Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with some bright spells developing along with the odd shower.

The rain and drizzle in the north and east will ease and largely clear during the afternoon to leave sunny spell and scattered showers across the country. Fairly warm and humid with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in moderate north or northwest breezes.

Mainly dry overnight with clear spells but areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

A cloudy & damp start in the N & E with outbreaks of rain or drizzle☔️



Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with some bright spells developing



Rain & drizzle in the N & E will ease & largely clear during the afternoon to leave sunny spell & scattered showers across the country ️ pic.twitter.com/fZeHOtMrF0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 9, 2022

Saturday

Saturday looks set to be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. The best of the sunshine is expected across the north and east of the country. There'll just be a few well-scattered showers, mainly confined to the southwest. Another warm day with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in moderate east or southeast winds.

Mostly dry at first on Saturday night but cloud will thicken from the south overnight and outbreaks of rain will spread across Munster and Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southeast breeze.

Sunday

Rain will extend nationwide on Sunday, turning heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in fresh south or southeast winds. There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight, again with the continued potential for spot flooding. Mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Monday

Outbreaks of rain will gradually ease and clear on Monday with dry and bright periods developing. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south. Mostly dry on Monday night with clear spells along with just the odd shower. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with a moderate northeast breeze developing.