WEATHER WATCH: Mixed conditions for weekend ahead with heavy rain moving in by Sunday
Changeable weather is expected over the weekend with heavy rain in places on Sunday.
Today
Cloudy this morning with spots of rain or drizzle in the east and midlands. Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with some bright spells developing along with the odd shower.
The rain and drizzle in the north and east will ease and largely clear during the afternoon to leave sunny spell and scattered showers across the country. Fairly warm and humid with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in moderate north or northwest breezes.
Mainly dry overnight with clear spells but areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
A cloudy & damp start in the N & E with outbreaks of rain or drizzle☔️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 9, 2022
Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with some bright spells developing
Rain & drizzle in the N & E will ease & largely clear during the afternoon to leave sunny spell & scattered showers across the country ️ pic.twitter.com/fZeHOtMrF0
Saturday
Saturday looks set to be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. The best of the sunshine is expected across the north and east of the country. There'll just be a few well-scattered showers, mainly confined to the southwest. Another warm day with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in moderate east or southeast winds.
Mostly dry at first on Saturday night but cloud will thicken from the south overnight and outbreaks of rain will spread across Munster and Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southeast breeze.
Sunday
Rain will extend nationwide on Sunday, turning heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in fresh south or southeast winds. There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight, again with the continued potential for spot flooding. Mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.
Monday
Outbreaks of rain will gradually ease and clear on Monday with dry and bright periods developing. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south. Mostly dry on Monday night with clear spells along with just the odd shower. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with a moderate northeast breeze developing.
Ardagh's Melissa O'Kane pictured in action for the Republic of Ireland in the European Women's U-19 Championship Qualifier against Northern Ireland last October
Two Longford couples who were paying €1,000 a month in rent are now paying half in monthly mortgage repayments after buying out their former rented property
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.