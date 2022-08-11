WEATHER WATCH: Yellow warning in place for the weekend ahead with temperatures hitting 30 degrees

Continuing hot into the weekend with temperatures returning closer to average on Monday. Heavy showers are possible on Sunday, and they are also likely in the early days of next week.

Today

Today will be dry, sunny and very warm. Fog will clear from most areas this morning but may linger near northeastern coasts. There will be calm conditions in most places, although sea breezes will develop this afternoon. Highest temperatures generally between 24 and 29 degrees, but likely to reach 30 degrees in localised parts of Leinster and Munster.

It will be less warm towards the coastline, particularly in Connacht and west Ulster.

Mild tonight with temperatures generally not falling below 10 to 15 degrees, and staying above 16 or 17 degrees in parts of Leinster and Munster.

Just light breezes overnight, allowing some pockets of mist or fog to form again. Otherwise, it will be a dry and clear night.

Friday

Friday will be a hot and sunny day with highest temperatures generally between 25 to 30 degrees, possibly reaching the low 30s in a few inland spots of Leinster or Munster.

Not as warm near coasts, with sea breezes developing in the afternoon. Winds will be light elsewhere. A chance of fog lingering in some coastal areas also.

Dry and clear Friday night but staying rather warm in some parts overnight with lowest temperatures ranging 13 to 17 degrees. Patches of mist or fog will form in light breezes.

Saturday

Hot, dry and sunny again, with a light northeast breeze. Highest temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in a few inland spots. Slight chance of an isolated shower developing too.

A warm night with temperatures not falling below 15 to 18 degrees in most areas. Largely clear with a little cloud in parts, and light breezes.

Sunday

Sunday is expected to start dry and sunny however cloud may build in some areas during the day, bringing possible heavy showers or thundery downpours to parts. Very warm with light winds, highs in the mid to high 20s. Sunday night will be rather warm and muggy with possible showers.

Monday

A cloudier day with heavy scattered showers likely and possible thunder, although some places will be dry. Light to moderate northwest winds. Not as warm, with current indications showing highest temperatures to be in the low 20s.