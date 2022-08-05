Search

05 Aug 2022

WEEKEND WEATHER: Mainly dry and sunny this weekend with highest temperatures of 21 degrees in places

WEEKEND WEATHER: Mainly dry and sunny this weekend with highest temperatures of 21 degrees in places

WEEKEND WEATHER: Mainly dry and sunny this weekend with highest temperatures of 21 degrees in places

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

05 Aug 2022 10:51 AM

High pressure will bring mostly dry, settled conditions and gradually increasing temperatures, the best of the sunshine will be in the south and east.

Today

This morning will bring a mix of sunny spells with just well scattered showers, mainly in Ulster. Overall dry though as showers become isolated with spells of hazy sunshine later today. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, mildest in the southeast in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Early tonight there will be good clear spells, but becoming cloudier especially in Ulster and Connacht with patchy light rain or drizzle developing by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, some pockets of mist and fog will develop as winds fall light and variable.

Saturday

Saturday morning will be dry and sunny in much of the south and east but cloudier conditions, with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times in Connacht and Ulster will spread to all parts for a time by early afternoon but it will become drier again by evening with some hazy sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures 16 to 21 degrees generally, warmest in the southeast in light to moderate westerly winds.

Mostly dry with clear spells, but cloudier with patchy drizzle at times near northwest coasts on Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, with a few mist and fog patches developing in a light westerly or variable breeze.

Sunday

Dry with sunny spells on Sunday morning but patchy cloud and a few light showers will develop through the middle of the day before a return to sunny spells by evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Dry with mostly clear skies with some mist and fog developing as light variable breezes fall calm at times on Sunday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees.

Monday

After a fairly bright start, especially in the south and east, cloud will increase from the northwest with the chance of a few patches of light rain or drizzle developing, mostly over the northern half of the country.

The best chance of the hazy sunny spells persisting will be in Munster and south Leinster. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

Monday night will be mostly dry with some clear spells, some mist and fog will develop locally under near calm conditions with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media