Temperatures to hit 20 degrees this weekend in glorious Met Éireann forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a glorious weekend of weather with temperatures to hit 20 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

It will remain dry until early next week with the best temperatures basking the country in May sunshine on Saturday.

Met Éireann says it will be "dry and sunny on Saturday" with highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees, "the lower values in the north, the higher in the south, with light to moderate northerly winds."

They added that it will be "staying dry and clear Saturday night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

"Staying mostly dry and sunny through Sunday, there is the chance of a light shower in the north and east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, once again it will be cooler in north Ulster in moderate northeasterly winds.

"Becoming cloudier overnight Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light northerly breeze."

Looking to next week, it will turn cooler on Monday with scattered light showers.

"Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze, with lowest temperatures on Monday night of 5 to 8 once again."

There will be "marginally higher temperatures on Tuesday, it'll be a rather cloudy day with light winds and scattered showers.

"Current indications suggest that there'll be further showers in the mid-week period, with light winds and temperatures about average for the time of year," Met Éireann concluded.