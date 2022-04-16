Met Éireann weather forecast for the rest of the Easter weekend and early next week

The country is in for some mixed weather over the next few days wth sunny spells and heavy showers at times, according to Met Éireann.

Easter Saturday will be mainly dry with some areas seeing good sunshine. It will be a cloudier day along southern coasts. Rain will develop from the west later. Highest temperatures 13 to 17 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Rain will spread eastwards on Saturday evening, turning heavy through Cork and Kerry. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees in light southerly breezes.

In Met Éireann's forecast for Easter Sunday, they say: "Rain in the morning will clear to showers in the afternoon on Easter Sunday, some showers heavy. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Southerly winds will become fresh westerly as the rain clears."

YOU CAN SEE THEIR FULL FORECAST FOR THE REST OF THE WEEKEND AND EARLY NEXT WEEK BELOW:

Sunday Night: Rain will clear away to the east but will be followed by scattered showers. The showers will clear overnight, with long clear spells developing, especially in the east. A cold night with lows of 1 to 4 degrees in a cool westerly breeze.

Monday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers to begin Monday morning. The showers will be heaviest and most persistent in the northwest with possible hail. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees in breezy westerly winds.

Monday Night: The showers will persist into the evening but will largely become confined to Atlantic coastal counties. Clearer and drier weather will develop in the east of the country and it will be another cold night with lows of 1 to 4 degrees with a westerly breeze.

Tuesday: A bright and sunny start but showers will develop in the afternoon and persist into the evening. A milder day with highs of 9 to 12 degrees and the winds will generally stay light. Clear skies overnight will allow for overnight lows of 0 to 3 degrees with a touch of frost in places.

Wednesday: A drier day with some good sunny spells and just a shower or two in the afternoon. Highs again reaching the low teens with 10 to 13 degrees expected with light winds.