Superb run by Longford's Fiona Gettings helps Ireland secure at Masters Cross Country

Longford Athletics Club's Fiona Gettings is pictured with teammates Dymphna Ryan (Tipperary), Michelle Kenny (Cork) and Kate O’Neill (Dublin).
Longford's Fiona Gettings produced a superb run at the British & Irish Masters Cross Country in Dublin on Saturday. In a very competitive race on the mainly firm Santry course, it was a day for fast running.
Fiona produced an excellent performance over the 6000m to place 4th in her age category and helped Ireland to win F40 team silver.
A very accomplished footballer, Fiona also won an All-Ireland with Longford and is a 3-time All-Star recipient among her many GAA successes.
Ireland finished with a team score of 14 points which was only narrowly behind winners England with 13.
Fiona's teammates were Dymphna Ryan (Tipperary), Michelle Kenny (Cork) and Kate O’Neill (Dublin).
