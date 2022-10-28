Longford GAA fans hear how new book celebrates grassroots

Longford GAA fans have been told how a new book highlights the 98 per cent of the people who make up the association – the grassroots.

GAA President Larry McCarthy said “grassroots people” seldom got the spotlight for what they do but by writing their own accounts as part of this series of books, their story-telling would become part of the social and cultural history for the present and future generations.

The President was speaking as he launched ‘Grassroots -The Second Half, Stories from the heart of the GAA’ at Croke Park which was edited by author and journalist, PJ Cunningham.

It features amusing, entertaining and dramatic tales from members and followers of the GAA at every level with gripping contributions also from such well-known sportspeople as former Antrim All-Star hurler, Sambo McNaughton, former rugby star Ollie Campbell, snooker star Ken Doherty, Kerry playwright John B Keane and Galway All-Ireland winner John Connolly.

“I’m not sure if there is some poetic licence in some of them,” the President joked.

“However, I do know I’ve enjoyed the two volumes that I’ve read and I hope there is more to come because these books are shining a mirror into how and why the GAA has become such a pillar within Irish society.

“The reach and influence of the GAA and the focal point it provides in so many communities ensures it has attained a special status in the lives of so many.

“The GAA is essentially about people and places and these two powerful ingredients feature in many of the stories submitted for publication.”

Stories span and reflect the Longford GAA kaleidoscope with an account by the late Liam Flynn from Ballymahon on one of the most unique occasions ever when the Longford County senior football final between his club and Dromard ended in stalemate on a scoreline of 0-0 to 0-0.

Longford writer Seamus McRory provides an account of a former inter-county manager playing in a final in two counties on successive Sundays while also recalling how a former player got out of a boarding school to play in a Leinster championship match – under an assumed name.

Editor PJ Cunningham said it was fitting that Croke Park was the setting for the launch because the writers’ stories were being acknowledged at the very highest level by the GAA.

“The contributors have unearthed a treasure trove of local stories which would die out if not put in book form and these can broaden the understanding of what the GAA means.

“They used to say it was the Catholic Church, Fianna Fáil and the GAA which were at the core of Irish life – the first two have shrunk in terms of influence but the GAA’s continues to grow.”

The stories are a treasure trove of memories, tales and incidents reflecting the emergence of Irish nationhood in all its guises.

‘Grassroots - The Second Half’ is published by Ballpoint Press and retails at €19.99. It is available at ballpointpress.ie and in all good bookshops nationwide.

MAIN PHOTO CAPTION: GAA President Larry McCarthy (2nd from left) and PJ Cunningham (2nd from right) with Eamon Brennan, TJ Ward, Seamus McRory and Joe Hunt from Longford at the Croke Park launch of ‘Grassroots - The Second Half, Stories from the heart of the GAA’, edited by author and journalist, PJ Cunningham PICTURE: Aishling Conway