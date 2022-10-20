Longford hurling star Karl Murray part of TG4 Underdogs squad that will face Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford

Longford's Karl Murray is part of TG4's Underdogs hurling panel that will face Waterford
One of Longford's most experienced hurlers will be part of the Underdogs squad that will be taking on the winners of the 2022 Allianz National Hurling League, Waterford in the SETU Arena, Waterford under lights on Saturday, October 29 at 8pm and will air live on TG4 GAA BEO: Underdogs v Port Láirge.
Longford Slashers hurler Karl Murray is part of the Underdogs panel that has been assembled by John Allen, Claire O’Connor and Jamie Wall and Saturday week's fixture will be the debut game for returning Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald, as he takes charge of the Deise for the second time.
In 2012 Karl represented Ireland at U21 in Shinty and two years later he was named on the Lory Meagher Champions 15 side as Longford captured the Lory Meagher Cup. He is the holder of National Hurling League Div 3B medals and in 2018 picked up a Kehoe Cup medal.
The Underdogs is a unique group of hurlers, assembled from different clubs all across the country - the only rule is that the hurlers have never played at Liam McCarthy Cup level.
Karl has won Longford senior hurling championship medals with Longford Slashers in 2021 and with Clonguish Gaels in 2012. And earlier this year he was pivotal figure for Young Grattans as they won the Longford junior football championship title.
Caption: The Underdogs management Jamie Wall, John Allen and Claire O’Connor
Over the course of the Underdogs series, viewers have followed the players over their six-month journey as they prepare for the match of their lives. They have seen their trials and tribulations, as well as hearing their incredible stories of tragedy and triumph.
Now, after an intense period of preparation and training they are ready to face the Allianz National Hurling League champions, Waterford.
Tickets to attend the game are on sale from this evening, Thursday, October 20 at 9:45pm, to purchase go to WWW.TG4.IE/UNDERDOGS
Underdogs panel
Aaron Smiley, St Brigids GAC Cloughmills, Antrim
Cian Moore, CLG Droichead an Chláirín, Galway
Cian O'Rourke, Wolfe Tones Na Sionna, Clare
Cillian O'Fionngusha, Clonlara Clare
Colin Palmer, Camross GAA Club, Laois
Conor Floyd, Newport GAA, Tipperary
Dan Cunnane, Ogonnelloe, Clare
Darren Kelly, Uibh Laoire, Cork
Dave Ryan Rose, Ballinahinch GAA, Tipperary
Eric Finn, Round Towers Clondalkin, Dublin
Evan McMahon, Feakle GAA, Clare
Jack Kenny, Kilnadeema/Leitrim GAA, Galway
Joe Millerick, Fr O'Neills, Cork
John Casey, Setanta GAA Ballymun, Dublin
Karl Murray, Longford Slashers GAA Club, Longford
Martin Kelly, Blacks and Whites GAA Club, Kilkenny
Naoise De Bhaldraithe, Cuala, Dublin
Oisín Ó Dúnaigh, CLG na Rinne, Waterford
Paul Fagan, Kildalkey GAA, Meath
Philip O'Brien, St Patrick’s Stamullen, Meath
Reece Gavin, Moorefield, Kildare
Robert O'Donnell, Pallasgreen, Limerick
Seamus Barry, Passage East Hurling, Waterford
Seamus Hoctor, Southern Gaels, Westmeath
Sean Buggy, Erin's Own Kilkenny
Shane Lawler, Rathnure St Anne’s Gaa Club, Wexford
Shane Phelan, Castletown, Laois
Stephen Guilfoyle, Edenderry, Offaly
Tom Stafford, Naomh Éanna, Wexford
Tommy Barry, Kilmaley, Clare
Tommy Foley, Raparees/Starlights, Wexford
