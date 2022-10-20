Search

20 Oct 2022

Longford rally drivers on winners podium

Longford's Sam Johnston who was the overall winner of the Border championship in his Honda Civic

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

20 Oct 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

As the rally season comes to a close for 2022 there was some notable results for Midland Club members in both the Sligo Pallets Border championship and the Hugo Loonam Motors Midland East rally championship.

Both championships are run over five rounds and are the main class based rally events in the midlands/north midlands region.

Top billing goes to Longford's Sam Johnston who was the overall winner of the Border championship in his Honda Civic, Sam also won his class in the National Rally championship alongside Gary McCrudden who was calling the notes.

Congratulations to Sam who will be looking forward to the championship prizegiving which will be held in November.

Other club members results in 2022 were Longford’s Stephen and Amy Faughnan who won their class in the Midlands East championship while coming 2nd in class in both the National and Border championships.

Caption: Longford’s Stephen and Amy Faughnan, in an Escort, who won their class in the Midlands East championship

Shane Quinn from Longford finished 4th in class in the Border while Ronan Quinn finished joint 4th in the National championship and 3rd in class in the Midlands East Championship while Longford’s Kevin Heffernan (navigator) finished 3rd in class in the Midlands East championship.

Meanwhile Roscommon’s Patrick Brides (navigator) finished 2nd in class in the Border and 3rd in class in the Midlands East, well done to Darragh Kelly and Jack Kelly from Roscommon won the Junior class in the Border championship in a Civic and came 2nd in the National championship.

Jane Collins (navigator) from Roscommon came joint 4th place in the National championship. Congrats to all Midland members who participated in events during the year.

Midland Motor Club would like to thank all the officials and marshals that helped out in running events during the year without whom these events would not take place. If you are interested in getting involved check out www.midlandmotorclub.net or follow us on Facebook.

