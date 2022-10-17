PICTURES | Great performances from Longford athletes at Aldi Community Games National Cross Country & Mixed Distance Relays Finals

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

The final team events for 2022 for Longford Community Games representatives were the Aldi Community Games National Cross Country and Mixed Distance Relays Finals on Saturday, October 8 last at Navan Adventure Centre.

It turned out to be a fantastic conclusion to the year for Longford as the U12 Boys Mixed Distance Relay team produced a scintillating display to capture gold medals in their event and the Longford U12 Girls Mixed Distance Relay team also gave a gutsy performance en-route to winning bronze medals. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Caption: The Longford U12 Boys Mixed Distance Relay team who won gold medals at the Aldi Community Games National Cross Country and Mixed Distance Relays Finals on Saturday, October 8 last at Navan Adventure Centre

Longford’s U14 Girls and U14 Boys Mixed Distance Relay teams also ran brilliant races and they narrowly missed out on medal places coming in 5th place.



Longford and National Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney enthused,

“What great performances from all the Longford teams, we are so proud of you all.



“Many thanks to Paddy McPhillips, Colette Brennan and John Fitzpatrick for organising and managing the teams and all the parents and supporters who travelled with them to Navan Adventure Centre.”



Results - Gold

U12 Boys: John Fitzpatrick, El Nathan Okah, Setanta Smith, Timothy Sheridan, Oisin Kiernan



Bronze

U12 Girls: Sophia Carey, Sarah Connolly, Alisha Manning, Leah Waters, Jessica Neary



Fifth

U14 Girls: Emma Brennan, Sinead Sullivan, Sinead masterson, Ella Duignan

U14 Boys: Max Gallagher, Rian McCaffrey, Oisin Dillon, Liam Galligan



Longford Community Games AGM

Now that we have come to the end of a very successful year for Longford Community Games it is time to plan for the year ahead 2023.

The Longford Community Games annual general meeting will be held on Friday, November 4 at 8pm in Kenagh Community Centre.

Notice and nomination papers have been sent to all areas and up to three delegates per area may attend.