09 Oct 2022

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Ruairí Harkin of Colmcille scores the decisive injury-time penalty past Mullinalaghta St Columba's goalkeeper Patrick Rogers Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Alan Walsh

09 Oct 2022 10:51 PM

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Final
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-8 Colmcille 1-7

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Ballymahon 3-04 Fr Manning Gaels 1-09

Under 21 B Football Championship League Stages
Fri, 07 Oct, Venue: Pirc Chiaran, (Round 2), Carrick Sarsfields 3-14 Ardagh Moydow GAA 3-9
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Pirc Chiaran, (Round 2), Cashel / St. Brigid's W/O Grattan Og -

PICTURES | Colmcille singing in the rain as they strike late to dethrone Mullinalaghta and capture first Longford crown since 2008

Longford SFC Final: Colmcille capture the Connolly Cup for the first time in 14 years thanks to last gasp penalty goal

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Final

Colmcille were crowned the Longford senior football champions for the first time in 14 years with centre-half-back Ruairi Harkin scoring a last gasp winning goal from a penalty in a dramatic finish to the county final played in extremely difficult wet and windy conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

Longford IFC Final: Ballymahon snatch the Intermediate title in dramatic finish

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final

Showing tremendous spirit when all seemed lost, Ballymahon won the Intermediate Football Championship title for the first time since 1998 thanks to a stoppage time goal from Thomas Mulvihill in a dramatic finish to the county final played in terrible wet and windy conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

Under 21 Football Championship Group 1
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 4), Longford Slashers 3-9 Killoe Young Emmets 0-18

Under 14 Football Division 2 Plate
Fri, 07 Oct, Venue: Emmet Park, (Final), Killoe Og 7-10 St. Colmcille's 5-7

Under 14 Football Division 2 Shield
Wed, 05 Oct, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Semi Final), Northern Gaels 6-10 St. Patrick's Og 0-9

Under 14 Football Division 3 League Stages
Fri, 07 Oct, Venue: Allen Park, (Final), Grattan Gaels 8-11 Wolfe Tones Og 6-13

Longford Ladies IFC Final: Great start the crucial factor as Grattans are crowned Intermediate champions

Droplink Ladies Football Intermediate Championship Final

Grattans captured the Ladies Football Intermediate Championship title with a comfortable win over Dromard in the final at Emmet Park on Saturday.

Longford Ladies JFC Final: Mullinalaghta come storming back to win the Junior title

Droplink Ladies Football Junior Championship Final (13-A-Side)

Looking in trouble when they trailed by five points (4-7 to 2-8) midway through the second half, Mullinalaghta produced a powerful finish to overcome a gallant Rathcline team in a very exciting Ladies Football Junior Championship final at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday.

Longford's Melissa O'Kane helps Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s to vital win over Northern Ireland

Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats B Cup Knockout
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Granard 3-14 St. Dominic's 3-4

Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Knockout
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-17 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 4-6

Special Junior Football Tournament Group 1
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Play Off), Carrickedmond 1-14 Cashel 1-11

