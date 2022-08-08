Longford swimmer Darragh Greene set for European Championships in Rome

Longford Olympian Darragh Greene is making the journey to Rome this week for the 2022 LEN European Aquatics Championships, where many of Ireland’s leading swimmers and divers will feature.

Darragh and fellow Olympians Danielle Hill, Finn McGeever, Brendan Hyland and Tanya Watson will all feature as part of the team in Rome, as will Victoria Catterson, Niamh Coyne, Robert Powell, Eoin Corby, Max McCusker, Clare Cryan and Ciara McGing.

Commonwealth medallist Daniel Wiffen has elected not to compete in this competition, having already featured in Birmingham and at the World Championships in Budapest this season.

The Championships will see a return to international racing for Shane Ryan who has carefully managed his training over the last nine months following a shoulder operation to deal with the issue that forced him to withdraw from backstroke racing in Tokyo. Ryan’s progress since this time has been encouraging and his racing commitments in Rome will be considered on a day-to-day basis, with his ability to compete successfully in the Paris Olympic Games that of paramount importance.

Ellie McCartney, Grace Hodgins and Liam Custer are the youngest members of the team, earning their place on a senior Irish team in favour of an appearance at the World Junior Championships. McCartney was unable to compete in her primary event at the recent European Junior Championships for medical reasons and will relish this additional opportunity provided to her on the back of this disappointment.

Competition in Rome commences on Thursday, August 11 for Swimming and Monday, August 15 for Diving.

Day 1 | Thursday, August 11

8.54am: 100m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene (PB 59.76)

Day 2 | Friday, August 12

8.39am: 200m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene (PB 2:10.05)

Day 5 | Monday, August 15

8.09am: 50m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene (PB 26.94)