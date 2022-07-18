Longford's Yemi Talabi competing at World Athletics Championships in Oregon

Longford's Yemi Talabi and her Irish teammates are set to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The women’s 4 x 100 metres relay is scheduled for the evening of Friday July 22, US local time. Given the 8-hour time difference, it will be 1.40am Irish time on Saturday when the two heats begin.

There are 16 nations entered in the relay with Jamaica and USA likely to be the main gold medal contenders.

Ireland has a panel of five athletes in Oregon from which four will run as alongside Yemi are Molly Scott, Joan Healy, Sarah Leahy and Lauren Roy. Good luck to Yemi and all the Irish athletes.

Longford Athletics Club Results Round-Up

Nelvin Appiah and Aaron Kelly were in action at the All-Ireland Under-23 Championships in Tullamore on Sunday. Both took in the 100m and 200m with Nelvin reaching the final achieving a fifth-place finish at each distance. This included an excellent personal best 10.70 seconds clocking in the 100m. Aaron also competed well in both but didn’t qualify from the heats.

On the roads, Fiona Gettings enjoyed double success recently being first woman home at the Rooskey 5k and Kinnegad 5k races. Fiona clocked another sub-18 run in the latter with an impressive 17:58. In Rooskey, Paddy Sharkey took the win with Colin Beades finishing third.

Longford 5k Trail Series

The first-ever County Longford Trail Run series takes place in August, in conjunction with Longford Sports Partnership and Longford Tourism. Beginning on August 3 at 7.30pm, these timed 5km events will be at a different location on four Wednesday evenings in the month. The Royal Canal loop in Longford town provides the opening setting followed by Corlea Bog, Derrycassin Woods and Newcastle Woods. Registration is open at the MyRunResults website.