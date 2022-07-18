Longford GAA results scoreboard
Leader Cup
Sat, 16 Jul, Venue: The Laurels, (Semi Final), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 4-20 Abbeylara 0-9
Bertie Allen Cup
Sun, 17 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Final), Dromard 2-10 St. Mary's Granard 1-10
John Drake Cup
Thu, 14 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Final), Colmcille 3-11 Grattan Og 3-12
Longford Hurling Championship Group Stages
Sat, 16 Jul, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 2-11 Clonguish Gaels 0-17
Under 15 'B' Cup Group 1
Mon, 11 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Western Gaels 3-12 St. Dominic's St. Vincent's 2-7
Under 17 Football League Division 2
Wed, 13 Jul, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), St. Vincent's / Northern Gaels 0-3 Carrick Sarsfields 5-22
Thu, 14 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 3), Granard 1-10 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 3-12
Under 17 Football League Division 3
Wed, 13 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 3), St. Dominic's 3-8 Grattan Gaels 3-11
Wed, 13 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 3), Shannon Gaels St. Patrick's Og 5-12 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-12
Topline Providers Under 13 A Football Championship Group 1
Tue, 12 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 3), Shannon Gaels 0-13 St. Vincent's 0-30
Fri, 15 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 3), Granard 0-15 St. Dominic's 0-38
Topline Providers Under 13 A Football Championship Group 2
Tue, 12 Jul, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 3), Longford Slashers 0-13 Clonguish Og 0-36
Tue, 12 Jul, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 3), Wolfe Tones Og 0-21 St. Francis 0-21
Topline Providers Under 13 B Football Championship Group 1
Tue, 12 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 4), Clonbroney 0-33 St. Patrick's Og 0-17
Sun, 17 Jul, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 4), Northern Gaels 0-22 Southern Gaels 0-40
Topline Providers Under 13 B Football Championship Group 2
Tue, 12 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 3), St. Colmcille's 0-21 Killoe Og 0-35
