Longford handballers perform with distinction at nationals in Kilglass

Nine handball players from county Longford travelled to Kilglass, Roscommon to compete in the 2022 GAA Handball Nationals last weekend.
This year marks the highest number of entries from Longford Handball clubs to take part in the biggest competition on the handball calendar which attracts over 300 players from across the country.
Danny Reilly from Clonguish triumphed in the Plate Final of the Masters grade with his doubles partner David Coggeran. They fought off strong opposition from a pairing of John Coggeran and Pat Murphy in an entertaining plate final.
Thomas Finn battled and won his way through the first and second rounds and semi-final to contest the Boys U13 National Final. Unfortunately Thomas lost out in a very competitive game to Oisin O’Neachtain from Galway and claimed the runner–up spot.
Congratulations to all players on representing their clubs and county.
