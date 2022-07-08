PICTURES | Young Longford hurling stars grace Croke Park sod on All-Ireland semi-final day

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Caption: Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, Chairperson of Cumann na mBunscol Mairead O'Callaghan, left, and Bernie Ryan representing the mini-games, with the Kilkenny team, back row, left to right, Eoin Beattie, St Mary's NS, Newtowncashel, Longford, Logan Tennyson, Coill Dubh NS, Kildare, Aaron Bredin, Camross NS, Laois, Philip Larkin, Coolderry Central School, Offaly, Ross Quinlan, Killadooley NS, Laois, front row, left to right, Conor Eglington, Scoil Chualann Bóthar Vevay, Chill Mhantáin, Conor Roche, St Michaels NS, Kilkenny, Sean Byrne, Tynock NS, Wicklow, Ruairi Kelly, Colehill NS, Longford, Liam Mulhare, St Mary’s NS, Cloghan, Offaly, ahead of the INTO Cumann na mBunscol GAA Respect Exhibition Go Games at half-time of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Clare at Croke Park last Saturday Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Gardaí have launched an investigation into an alleged campaign of harrassment against Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.