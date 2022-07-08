Search

08 Jul 2022

Local referee in charge of the whistle for eagerly awaited Kerry v Dubs All-Ireland semi-final battle

Local referee in charge of the whistle for eagerly awaited Kerry v Dubs All-Ireland semi-final battle

Roscommon referee Paddy Neilan with team captains James McCarthy of Dublin and Mick O'Grady of Kildare before the Leinster Final at Croke Park on May 28. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach /Sportsfile

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

08 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

There will be great local interest in the All-Ireland senior football championship semi-final on Sunday next in Croke Park at 3.30pm.

This game has been hyped up by all journalists and commentators and described as the game of the year. To have a local interest in a game of this stature is wonderful.

Without doubt the main man on the day will be the referee and that is where our interest lies in the fact that St Faithleach's clubman Paddy Neilan has been given the task of ensuring that the game is carried out to rule.

Paddy has been refereeing a good number of years consistently to a very high standard and it is no surprise that he has been handed this potentially game of the year.

Paddy is son of Bernie and the late Paddy Neilan, Lough Ree Park. Apart from our team preference we will be cheering on Paddy first and foremost. We wish you the very best of luck Paddy.

That may not be the only connection to this game. Eoghan O’Donnell, captain of the Dublin hurlers recently switched his allegiance from the hurlers to the footballers.

Eoghan, a star player of Whitehall Colmcille GAA club is son of Micheál O’Donnell and Mary Kinsella. Micheál born and bred in Curraghroe has many family members still in Curraghroe Sean, Gerry and Nuala Gunn while other brother Harry resides in Barna, Co Galway.

We wish Eoghan and his teammates the very best of luck.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media